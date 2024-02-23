Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday received a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for the Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of the people of Pachhad assembly constituency.

The cheque of Rs 1 lakh was presented to Chief Minister Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh by Congress leader Gangu Ram Musafir from the Pachhad assembly constituency on Friday.

Additionally, the Himachal Pradesh Judo Association Chairman Rakesh Chander also presented a cheque of Rs 1.11 Lakh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards the Mukhyamantri Sukhashray Kosh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi presented a cheque of Rs 1.50 lakh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Samiti, Kinnaur at Shimla.

The Aapda Rahat Kosh aims to provide disaster relief and support to the people affected by the monsoon fury in the state, according to an official statement.

The gesture of assisting the Aapda Rahat Kosh in the state emphasises the united commitment of the state's leadership towards aiding those affected by natural calamities.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a catastrophe last year with the monsoon causing massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

According to officials, the monsoon season in 2023 had claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses. Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places.

The disaster-affected state is receiving aid in the form of donations and contributions from common people, ministers, employees from different sectors and even other state governments. (ANI)

