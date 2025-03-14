Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated the festival of colors, Holi, at his official residence in Shimla.

He was joined by his cabinet colleagues and Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh for the festivities. The leaders exchanged greetings, smeared colors on each other, and extended their best wishes to the people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his heartfelt wishes on the occasion and said, "I extend my warmest greetings to everyone on this vibrant festival of colors. Holi signifies joy, unity, and new beginnings. I hope that this festival brings prosperity and happiness to every household in Himachal and across the country.

PCC President Pratibha Singh also joined the celebrations at the Chief Minister's residence. Extending her greetings, she said, "I wish all the people of Himachal Pradesh a very happy Holi. May this festival bring colors of happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home."

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the state's people.

"On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings to everyone. Let us work together for the development of our state and ensure a brighter future for all", he said.

The festival of Holi, celebrated with great enthusiasm across Himachal Pradesh, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The presence of top leaders in the celebrations underscored a spirit of camaraderie and unity within the state's leadership. The government hopes that the spirit of Holi will inspire collective efforts towards progress and prosperity.

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read.

People across the country have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

