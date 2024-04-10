Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A fire broke out near village Basal in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday. No loss of lives has been reported.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 pm, stated DECO UNA, HP State Emergency Operation Centre.

DECO Una further informed that huts of migrant labourers caught fire during the incident. Approximately 37-40 huts have been burnt.

The fire brigade reached the spot after receiving word about the incident and successfully doused the fire.

However, the actual reason behind what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Details of further damage are awaited from the field. (ANI)

