Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): In the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, the security barriers safeguarding the Tibetan colony within the Municipal Council have sustained significant damage as a result of flooding from the Beas River.

The damage in Ward No. 7 has been affected due to the flood situation, residents said.

Local residents report that heavy rainfall triggered the floods, breaching the security wall and raising concerns about potential damage to the entire region.

Pema, a local woman from the Tibetan community, shared that the relentless rains in the Kullu district caused a massive flood in the Beas River, which damaged the security wall near Tripti School in the Tibetan colony.

She highlighted that the breach poses a threat to both the Tibetan colony and the surrounding Hanuman Bagh area.

Pema noted that after a disaster in 2023, the government had allocated funds to construct the security wall, but the recent flooding has compromised its integrity, endangering the entire area.

"Due to heavy rains and the flood in the Beas River, the security wall near Tripti School in our Tibetan colony has been damaged. This puts our colony and Hanuman Bagh at great risk. After the 2023 disaster, funds were provided to build this wall, but now it's broken again, and the whole area is in danger," she said.

Dorje, another resident of the Tibetan colony, echoed these concerns, stating that the Beas River has been in spate for days due to continuous heavy rainfall. He explained that the flooding has damaged the security wall meant to protect the Tibetan colony in Ward No. 7.

Dorje added that landslides triggered by the floods are threatening the Tibetan school, the colony, and the residential areas of Hanuman Bagh. He urged the government to take immediate action to rebuild the security wall once the rains subside, thereby safeguarding the community.

"The Beas River has been flooding for days due to heavy rains, and the security wall in our Tibetan colony in Ward No. 7 is now damaged. Landslides are also a threat to our school, colony, and Hanuman Bagh. The government must act quickly to rebuild the wall after the rains to protect us," he said.

With the Beas River continuing to pose a threat, locals are calling for urgent measures to restore the security wall and prevent further damage to the Tibetan colony and surrounding areas. (ANI)

