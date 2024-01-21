Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on January 22 in respect of the day of Pran Pratistha.

The government of Himachal Pradesh issued a notice dated January 21 and stated, "It is hereby notified that the full day of January 22, 2024 (Monday) shall be observed as a Public Holiday in all Departments/Boards/Corporations/ Schools/Colleges/Universities etc. of Himachal Pradesh Government to enable its employees on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya."

The notification further said that the above holiday would be applicable to the daily wage employees and also be the holiday within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

With the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla on Monday, Ayodhya is set to make history. The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled on Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls on Monday, January 22.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024, Tuesday, following the classical traditions.

On January 16, the atonement ceremony, featuring a 'purifying bath' in the river Sarayu, was done by Anil Mishra, one of the trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

On day 2, January 17, the events started with a 'Jalayatra', a procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla via the river Sarayu in a Mangal Kalash to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The third day began with Ganeshambika puja followed by around 15 different rituals including Varun puja, Chaturvedokta Punyahvachan, Vastu puja and Nandishraddha.

Day 4 started with Ganpati puja. The establishing of 'agni' manifested through 'Arnimanthan' in the 'Navkunds' was conducted among other pujas. A 'havan' was also performed along with a recitation of 'Veda' and Ramayana.

Rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day. Day 6 will witness Havan and daily worship of the established deities and the divine bathing of the idol with sacred water from 114 Kalash and eventually laid to rest ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha.

The final day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm. (ANI)

