Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Leaders across party lines in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, remembering him as a statesman who rose above politics and made the hill state his second home.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla described himself as a follower of Vajpayee, underlining the former Prime Minister's ethical stand in politics.

"I am his follower. I believe that he made Himachal Pradesh his home. If politics is kept aside, the whole of Himachal is his follower. In politics, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had established a rare talent. When his government fell into a minority, he had said that even if it required using a pair of tongs to save the government by indulging in corruption, he would never do so. The government went, but then the people of the country gave him a massive mandate to become Prime Minister. Today, we bow at his feet to pay our respects," Governor Shukla said.

Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underlined Vajpayee's ability to rise above partisan lines. "All political parties are here, the Governor, the Pradesh Congress chief, and leaders from other parties. Everyone is paying him homage rising above politics," he said.

Vajpayee's stature as a national leader was also highlighted by leaders.

CM Sukhu noted that even during the Congress government, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had sent him to represent India at the United Nations Assembly, where he delivered a historic speech. Known for his oratory and clarity, Vajpayee was remembered as a leader deeply attached to Himachal Pradesh.

"He first became Prime Minister for 13 days, then for 13 months, and later for a full term. He was respected for his clarity and honesty, and admired as an excellent speaker. His love for Himachal was unmatched. He had his home in Kullu and often stayed amidst the natural beauty of the state, writing poetry which was his passion," Sukhu said.

He added that Vajpayee's politics was marked by grace and democratic spirit. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also joined in remembering Vajpayee.

Agnihotri said, "Today, the entire nation remembers Atal ji. On such an occasion, we are offering him our floral tributes. He did politics of values. He was regarded as a liberal leader, respected by leaders of all parties. In Himachal Pradesh, his statue has been installed at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla. For his contribution to the nation, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The whole country remembers him today."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

