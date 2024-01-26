Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, unfurled the national flag in Shimla on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

While speaking to the media on the occasion, the Himachal Pradesh Governor said, "The Constitution of India was recognised on this very special day, and India has experienced tremendous growth over the past years."

"India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, it will be the third-largest economy in the world by 2028," he said.

"Himachal Pradesh achieved complete statehood on January 25, 1971, and has since then also been progressing towards development. I have hopes that we will be successful in curbing drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh and move towards a TB-free India," added Shukla.

The governor extended Republic Day wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh and told the media, "I believe that the youth of the state will contribute to the overall development of the state."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke on the occasion and said that the programme policies and dreams of Jawaharlal Nehru are leading India forward towards development.

"I would like to greet the people of the country and state on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. Our nation is expanding and striving to become the New India that Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Indian prime minister, had dreamed of. We are doing this by adhering to his policies and projects. I would like to extend my greetings to everyone on this momentous occasion," said Chief Minister Sukhu.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the ceremonial boulevard of Kartvya Path and waved to spectators who had attended the enthralling display of the country's military prowess and its varied culture.

The audience erupted into cheers, warmly greeting the PM with claps and chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The Prime Minister, after some time, crossed over to the other side of the Kartvaya Path and continued to wave to the spectators in the enclosures.

PM Modi, who is known for his sartorial choices, opted to wear a multi-coloured turban with the predominant colour yellow.

Along with the beautiful Rajasthani Bandhini print turban with a long tail, the PM was dressed in a kurta pyjama that he teamed with a brown Nehru jacket.

The entire look perfectly conveyed his love for the nation and its religious beliefs and represented the ideology of unity in diversity.

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path. (ANI)

