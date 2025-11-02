Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen diagnostic facilities across government health institutions in the state.

An amount of Rs 213.75 crore is being allocated for this initiative to install state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, enabling the accurate and timely detection of diseases and ensuring early treatment for patients.

A delay in diagnosis often leads to worsening of medical conditions. Recognising this, Chief Minister Sukhu has directed the Health Department to implement a large-scale modernisation plan.

The Health Department has completed the project blueprint after several rounds of discussions led by the Chief Minister and feedback from doctors in medical colleges and other hospitals. The Chief Minister has interacted with doctors at Chamiyana hospital, IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College to discuss reforms in the health sector.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Department, five high-resolution MRI machines worth Rs 95 crore are being procured for IGMC Shimla, Chamiyana Hospital, Nerchowk Medical College, Nahan Medical College and Chamba Medical College. Additionally, two advanced CT imaging machines will be installed in each of the seven medical colleges, at a total cost of Rs. 28 crore.

The plan also includes the installation of 35 digital radiography units, worth Rs 8.75 crore, five in each medical college. Additionally, it features 14 ceiling-suspended DR X-ray machines, worth Rs 14 crore, and two advanced ultrasound imaging machines in each of the seven medical colleges, at a total cost of Rs 14 crore. Furthermore, seven digital mammography units, worth Rs 14 crore, are being installed across the seven medical colleges, and eight Imaging Archive and Retrieval Technology systems, worth Rs 40 crore, are being installed across the same medical colleges and the Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla.

The spokesperson added that providing high-quality healthcare services to the people of the state is a key priority for Chief Minister Sukhu. The government's vision is to ensure that patients do not have to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for expensive medical treatment, but instead receive affordable and advanced healthcare locally.

Alongside upgrading diagnostic infrastructure, the state government is also strengthening other aspects of the healthcare system. Vacant posts of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians are being filled to address manpower shortages. Special emphasis is being laid on professional training programs to enhance the skills and efficiency of medical professionals, he added. (ANI)

