Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, leaving 374 roads, 524 power distribution transformers (DTRs), and 145 water supply schemes disrupted as of Saturday morning, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

According to a release, the authority reported that two national highways, NH-305 and NH-05, are among the blocked routes, with landslides and flash floods hampering connectivity, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts.

Restoration work is underway, but officials said continuous rainfall and fresh slides are slowing progress.

The cumulative toll this monsoon has risen to 257 deaths since June 20. Of these, 133 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 124 died in road accidents, the HPSDMA said.

Mandi district reported the highest disruption, with 203 roads blocked and 458 transformers out of service, followed by Kullu, where 79 roads remain closed, including NH-305 at Jhed (Khanag) due to a major landslide. Water supply schemes were also severely affected in Chamba (24), Kangra (41), and Mandi (44).

In Kinnaur, six roads, including NH-05, were blocked after heavy downpours, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti reported widespread outages due to flash floods and HT line faults.

Authorities cautioned that intermittent rainfall in the coming days may worsen the situation, and appealed to people to avoid travel through vulnerable stretches.

The HPSDMA stated that rain-triggered disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, house collapses, drowning cases, and electrocution, have caused widespread loss of life and property. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 26, followed by Kangra (28), Chamba (10), and Kullu (11). Fatalities were also reported from Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti, Hamirpur, and Una.

Road accidents have been another major killer this season, with Kangra (12), Kinnaur (12), Mandi (21), Shimla (15), and Chamba (20) among the worst-affected districts. HPSDMA officials attributed many of these accidents to slippery roads, poor visibility, and vehicles skidding off rain-soaked mountain roads.

The cumulative damage to property has been estimated at over Rs 2,14,403 lakh, with public infrastructure such as roads, power lines, and water supply schemes severely affected. Thousands of houses have been fully or partially damaged, while standing crops worth over Rs 1,39,46 lakh have been destroyed.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas, and heed weather advisories as more heavy rain is expected in the coming days. (ANI)

