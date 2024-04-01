India News | Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur, Rajiv Bindal Hold Meeting with Kangana Ranaut

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Rajiv Bindal held a meeting with Kangana Ranaut on Monday ahead of her meeting various party workers.

Kangna Ranaut is scheduled to meet the party-workers at Mandi today.

Earlier on Sunday, the former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur had met Kangana at her residence in Mandi.

On meeting Kangana Jairam Thakur said "Met BJP candidate from Mandi-Kullu parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut ji today at her residence Bhambla. During this, issues related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. Certainly Kangana ji is going to achieve a big victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the blessings of the people of Mandi Lok Sabha."

Thakur had earlier appealed to voters to endorse Kangana's candidature saying "This is a fight for the self-respect of Mandi. This fight is to honor the women of Devbhoomi. Come, let us be a partner in sending Mandi's daughter Kangana Ranaut to the grand temple of Lok Sabha by winning with an overwhelming majority."

Meanwhile, on Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut held a roadshow in the city to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The 'Queen' actress was warmly greeted as she waved to the gathered crowd during the event.

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi, will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate, ahead of her roadshow.

"Development is the main issue for the BJP. The people of Mandi will show what is in their hearts," Kangana added as supporters around her welcomed her with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

