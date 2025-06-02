Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda participated in a tiranga yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Sunday, to honour the valour of country's armed forced and informed people about the success of Operation Sindoor.

Posting about the yatra, Nadda highlighted how there was 'tricolour in every hand - patriotism in every heart.'

"Tricolour in every hand - patriotism in every heart. Today, by participating in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Solan of Veerbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh, along with a large number of local citizens present, I expressed my gratitude to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army," Nadda posted on X.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Operation Sindoor is being taken out across the country to spread the glorious story of the valour of the brave soldiers of India to the people through the Tiranga Yatra. The tricolour unites the country and inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation. On behalf of all the people of Himachal, I heartily congratulate the Indian Army and the Prime Minister on the success of 'Operation Sindoor'," his post added.

After the yatra, Nadda also chaired the meeting of the party's core group in the state.

Hundreds of tricolours adorned the yatra in Solan as Nadda waved to the people while they showed their respect to the country's armed forces.

Earlier on May 31, Nadda also held a tiranga yatra in Rajasthan's Jaipur, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, where he said that as long as Pakistan's "intentions are wrong," Operation Sindoor will continue.

Operation Sindoor has not stopped. As long as Pakistan's intentions are wrong, it will continue; we will keep giving it the right answer. We stand with the country's leadership, stand with the Indian Army..." Nadda said.

Highlighting the quick and precise operation of the Indian Air Force, he highlighted how India destroyed 9 terror bases in 22 minutes.

"We destroyed 9 terror bases in 22 minutes. The country feels proud and safe and is standing on new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We thank PM Modi. We congratulate the Indian defence forces and their valour," he added.

BJP launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 across the country to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

