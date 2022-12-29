Lahaul & Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received the season's first snowfall.

On the other hand, Baramulla town in North Kashmir received light snowfall and a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius will remain on Friday, IMD informed.

Officials said there would be some respite from the cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the mercury rose by a few notches in the Valley.

"Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places for two days from Thursday," IMD further added. (ANI)

