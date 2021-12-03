Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 51 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,27,405, while the death toll reached 3,835 with two more fatalities, an official said.

Two elderly men succumbed to the virus in Hamirpur and Shimla respectively, he added.

There are 795 active cases in the state, while 87 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,22,756, the health official said.

