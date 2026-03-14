Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Amid commercial LPG gas constraints, the hotel industry in Manali and Shimla has initiated alternative arrangements to ensure that tourism remain unaffected.

A joint meeting regarding this issue was held at the office of the Manali Hoteliers Association, attended by representatives from the Shimla Hotel Association as well.

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Mohinder Seth, President of the Shimla Hoteliers Association, stated that gas supplies have been disrupted due to ongoing West Asia conflicts and global geopolitical conditions, an impact that is being felt across the entire country. As Himachal Pradesh is a prominent tourism state, the hotel industry has requested the government to ensure the availability of commercial gas; however, the situation has yet to return to normalcy.

He noted that the hotel industry is adopting alternative measures to resolve this issue. Many hotels in Manali have begun utilising electric furnaces, induction cooktops, and other electrical appliances. Additionally, furnaces powered by diesel and kerosene are also being employed.

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According to Roshan Thakur, President of the Manali Hoteliers Association, several hotels have also started purchasing tandoors (traditional clay ovens), as firewood is readily available in Manali. This ensures that there will be no disruptions in food preparation.

Reassuring incoming tourists, the Association affirmed that there would be no shortage of food availability in Manali. Electric ovens are already being utilised for items such as baked goods and pizzas. Furthermore, a streamlined menu has been curated, featuring Indian and Chinese cuisines that can be easily prepared using these alternative cooking methods.

He added that not only hotels, but also restaurants and dhaba operators are adopting these alternative solutions. Hoteliers in Manali are operating with full preparedness to ensure that this crisis does not adversely affect the tourism industry and that tourists do not face any inconvenience.

The President of the Association stated that it is difficult to predict how long the war will last; therefore, all hotel operators have been advised to make preparations in advance. Additionally, continuous contact is being maintained with the government and local gas suppliers to find a permanent solution to the LPG supply issue.

Amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. (ANI)

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