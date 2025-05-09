Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), May 9 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following recent cross-border military operations, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to hold a high-level security meeting on Friday afternoon to review preparedness and supply chain logistics.

District Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will also join the meeting virtually.

The decision comes after Indian forces reportedly carried out "Operation Sindoor," targeting and destroying multiple terrorist camps across the border in retaliation for the brutal killing of Indian tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. This operation has sparked nationwide sentiment of unity and defiance.

In response, all schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, which shares a border with Punjab, have been ordered shut until Friday. Future decisions regarding educational institutions will be taken by individual district magistrates based on the evolving situation.

Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur explained the rationale behind the closures:

"As you know, this entire situation arose following the brutal murder of Indian tourists, which led to the current tensions. Every Indian has been demanding justice, and our forces have delivered through Operation Sindoor, destroying all identified terrorist camps. This is a moment of pride for all of us." He said.

Thakur also highlighted the military legacy of Himachal Pradesh.

"Our state has a glorious history. Though our population is relatively small, about 7.5 million, Himachal Pradesh has one of the highest rates of enlistment in the Indian Army. Whether it's the story of Major Somnath Sharma or countless other decorated soldiers, Himachal has always been proud of its contribution. The entire country stands united like a rock behind the government and our forces." Thakur said.

While Una has been the most sensitive district due to its proximity to Punjab, the government is closely monitoring other districts, including Chamba, which has not yet seen school closures.

"Based on intelligence inputs and the advice received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we decided to shut down educational institutions in districts adjoining Punjab. Shimla and the rest of northern and western India are also on alert," Thakur added.

The state government is expected to take further decisions depending on additional advisories from the Centre. Officials confirmed that the administration is keeping a close eye on developments, and Chief Minister Sukhu had already held a preparatory meeting two days ago.

Friday's special meeting aims to ensure readiness across all fronts amid the prevailing national security situation. (ANI)

