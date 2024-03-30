Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 and the bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh, the state director general of police has deputed 14 police officers as nodal officers to deal with election related complaints in their respective districts till the completion of the election process, as per an official statement.

"They will also be responsible for each complaint being numbered, reduced to writing and recorded in a separate register. The Nodal Officers will be responsible for enquiring into these complaints and ensuring their logical end as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India," the statement further read.

The following are the police department deputations for various districts in Himachal Pradesh: - Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Verma is deputed to Baddi. In Bilaspur, ASP Shiv Ram Chaudhary is assigned. Chamba is under ASP Shivani Mehla's jurisdiction. ASP Rajesh Kumar has been deputed to Hamirpur. ASP Bir Bahadur is deputed to Kangra. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Naveen Jhalta is assigned to Kinnaur. ASP Sanjeev Chauhan is deputed to Kullu. ASP Sagar Chander is the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mandi. In Nurpur, ASP Dharam Chand is deputed. ASP Navdeep Singh is assigned to Shimla. ASP Raj Kumar is deputed to Solan. ASP Yogesh Rolta is deputed to Sirmour. ASP Surinder Sharma is in Una.

The election in the four parliamentary constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, namely, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla, will take place on June 1. While, the results will be declared on June 4.

In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP ended up winning all four seats, with Anurag Thakur being their biggest face. (ANI)

