Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,33,285, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 3,867, a health official said.

One person each succumbed to the disease in Shimla and Solan, he added.

The highest 363 fresh cases were reported in Kangra. It was followed by 159 in Solan, 137 in Hamirpur, 106 in Mandi, 100 in Sirmaur, 90 in Bilaspur, 81 in Una, 75 in Shimla, 50 in Kullu, 25 in Chamba, 13 in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti, the official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 4,186 from 3,148 on Sunday, he said.

The official said 157 more patients recovered from the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 2,25,204, he added.

