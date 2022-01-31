Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) Five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, pushing the death toll to 3,983, while 1,471 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,71,549, a health official said.

One death each was reported in Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Mandi and Una, he added.

Four men and a woman in the age group of 46-85 years were among the five new deaths, he added.

Among the new cases, the highest 312 was recorded in Kangra, followed by 240 in Mandi, 165 in Una, 148 in Sirmaur, 144 in Shimla, 127 in Hamirpur, 96 in Bilaspur, 79 in Solan, 67 in Chamba, 63 in Kullu, 22 in Kinnaur and eight in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 9,281 on Monday from 9,452 a day before, the official said.

Besides, 1,637 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 2,58,268, he said.

