India News | Himachal Pradesh Records One More Death Due to COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): One more death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Himachal Pradesh, as per information provided by Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC).

A 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder died, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to four.

Also Read | India Records Highest Ever Spike of 6,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 1,38,845, Death Toll Mounts to 4,021.

"One COVID-19 positive patient, a 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder, passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night," informed Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent at IGMC, Shimla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)