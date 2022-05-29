Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

A total of 356 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 130 were RT-PCR tests.

Zero deaths were recorded which took the cumulative death toll number to 4117.

The total active cases reported in the northern state were 41 active.

The state health department also clarified that Himachal Pradesh had a total of 25 active COVID facilities.

India reported 2,828 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infection tally to 4,31,53,043 on Sunday with the national COVID-19 recovery rate recorded at 98.74 per cent. (ANI)

