Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 482 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Besides, 638 recoveries and nine fatalities due to the lethal virus were also recorded on the same day.

While 44,748 people have recovered from the infection so far, 855 persons have lost their lives to the coronavirus here.

As many as 51,625 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Himachal Pradesh including 5,974 active cases, as per the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

