Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), January 2 (ANI): The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh recorded its sixth driest December in the last 125 years in 2025, a situation that has disappointed both tourists and farmers across the state.

According to the Post-Monsoon Seasonal Weather Report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received just 0.1 mm rainfall against a normal of 38.1 mm, marking a massive 99 per cent deficiency.

The IMD said the state witnessed largely dry weather throughout December, with only three days of isolated and weak precipitation. The rainfall departure of minus 99 per cent places December 2025 among the driest Decembers since records began in 1901.

Except for Lahaul and Spiti, which received 0.6 mm of precipitation, all other districts, including Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Una, remained completely dry during the month. Fog conditions were frequently reported in the low and mid hills, with shallow to moderate fog observed in Sirmaur, Mandi, Una and Bilaspur, while dense to very dense fog at isolated locations affected visibility in Una, Bilaspur and Mandi.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said that according to IMD data available since 1901, December has gone almost dry for the sixth time in 125 years. He added that during the past 24 hours, the impact of a western disturbance led to light rain and snowfall in some parts of the state.

"The highest rainfall of 16.2 mm was recorded at Kasauli, followed by 12.6 mm in parts of Kangra district, while 10 mm precipitation was recorded at Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti, along with light snowfall at isolated places," Sharma said.

Temperature variations during the past 24 hours highlighted severe cold in the higher reaches. Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 6.8°C, followed by Kukumseri (minus 6.2°C), Kalpa in Kinnaur (minus 3.0°C), Narkanda in the Shimla district (minus 1.0°C) and Kufri (minus 0.1°C). On the other hand, the highest minimum temperatures were reported from Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur (9.0°C), Dharamshala in Kangra (8.6°C), Mandi town (8.2°C), while Una and Bilaspur recorded 8.0°C each.

Tabo recorded a maximum temperature of 3.2°C, while Bajaura in Kullu district emerged as the warmest place in the state at 20.3°C.

The prolonged dry weather has severely impacted tourism, with visitors expressing disappointment over the absence of snowfall.

Arun Yadav, a tourist from Rajasthan, told ANI, "We actually came here expecting snowfall, but we did not see any. This kind of climate we already have in Rajasthan. Locals told us that December usually sees snowfall, and people come for New Year celebrations, but we missed it. The place is peaceful and clean, but snowfall should have happened."

Farmers and apple growers have also raised serious concerns.

Chandramohan Thakur, an apple farmer from Shimla district, told ANI that if such weather continues, it will become very difficult for farmers and orchardists.

"Snowfall is extremely important for horticulture at this time. If snowfall does not occur on time, it affects not only this year's crop but also the next season. Forest fires, water scarcity and long-term damage are increasing. December feels completely dry, and farmers are facing huge losses. We were expecting rainfall around the New Year, but now we are all left disappointed," he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Sen Ram Negi, another farmer, told ANI that the prolonged dry spell after the monsoon has adversely impacted agriculture and horticulture and urged the government to take steps against mining and construction.

"There will be a shortage of fodder and drinking water for animals if the dry spell continues. Global warming is the main reason. Earlier, such dry conditions were not seen. Mining, construction projects and environmental damage need to be controlled," he added.

According to IMD data, zero rainfall was recorded in December during the years 1902, 1907, 1925, 1939 and 1993, while 2016 recorded only 2.2 mm rainfall, far below normal. December 2025 now ranks as the sixth-lowest December rainfall on record.

The IMD forecast indicates that from January 2 to January 8, no significant rainfall activity is expected in the state. A weak western disturbance may affect Lahaul and Spiti around January 6, bringing light snowfall, while dry weather is likely to continue elsewhere. Day temperatures are expected to rise gradually, while minimum temperatures may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the plains. Yellow alerts for cold wave and dense fog have been issued for parts of Una, Bilaspur, Kangra and Sirmaur.

Residents and stakeholders have been advised to remain alert and follow IMD updates as the dry spell continues to pose challenges for both livelihoods and tourism in the hill state. (ANI)

