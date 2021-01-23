Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): As many 27 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in the state currently stands at 57,189, including 55,745 recoveries and 469 active cases.

The death toll in the state stands at 959.

As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), out of 15 lakh COVID vaccination conducted pan India till Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

