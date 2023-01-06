Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday directed the departmental officials to get speedy forest clearance for paving the way for the timely completion of the inter-state, modern bus stand at Dharamshala, a press release from his office said.

As per the official statement, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also inspected work of under construction Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus depot, Dharamshala to be completed with an outlay of Rs. 13 crores.

"This bus stand will have a provision to park around 40 buses and is being built under the smart city project, to be completed by June 2023," the statement added.

"The bus stand being constructed under Dharamshala smart city project will provide necessary facilities to the commuters," the statement said quoting the Deputy chief minister

"The deputy chief minister also inspected the ongoing construction of the multi-storey bus stand at Macleod Ganj, which besides easing the traffic congestion, the headquarter of the Tibetan Government in exile, will also facilitate the visitors coming to seek the blessings of His Holiness Dalai Lama," read the statement.

This bus stand will have a provision of parking 200 small vehicles beside space for around 15 buses.

The Deputy CM was accompanied by MLA Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Managing Director, HRTC, Sandeep Kumar and other senior officials. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said inclusive development of Himachal Pradesh is the utmost priority of the Congress government.

"Inclusive development of the state as well as of Haroli constituency is the utmost priority of the Congress government," Agnihotri said while interacting with the delegation.

He said that from the very first day after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, he was working with complete dedication and enthusiasm so that equitable and balanced development of the entire state could be ensured. (ANI)

