Shimla, May 11 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,989 on Tuesday with record 64 more fatalities in a single day, while 4,977 new cases pushed the tally to 1,40,759, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 36,232.

The total recoveries in the state have risen to 1,02,499 with 3,098 more people getting recovered, the official said.

