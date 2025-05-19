Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): A Tiranga Yatra was organised in the Pangi area of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday.

Locals marched at an altitude of 13,570 ft above sea level to honour the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. They held tri-coloured flags and chanted slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" (Victory to Bharat Mata!)".

Also Read | Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Court Completes Hearing, To Announce Verdict on May 30.

Similar Tiranga Yatras, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 13, are being held across the country. The yatra will continue till May 23, and it aims to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal led a 'Tiranga Yatra' to honour the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) for Operation Sindoor, at Britannia Chowk in Delhi.

Also Read | Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Store in Madhya Pradesh, No Injuries Reported.

While speaking about the yatra, Khandelwal said, " The way our three Armed Forces fought with bravery and valour destroyed the Pakistan Army, we are taking out this yatra in their honour. By taking part in this yatra, the public is saluting and expressing its gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces."

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to mediapersons, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the whole country stands with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well," CM Fadnavis said."A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)