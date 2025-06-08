India News | Himachal: Tourist Influx Picks Up in Shimla as Families Flock to Hills for Summer Relief

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Tourist activity has picked up once again in the hill town of Shimla, with large numbers of visitors arriving over the weekend to enjoy the cool weather and serene natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

As temperatures soar in the plains--especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi--families and schoolchildren are heading to the hills in search of relief and relaxation, providing a welcome boost to the local tourism industry.

Hotels, homestays, horse ride operators, travel agents, and photographers in Shimla say they are finally witnessing a revival in business after a lull triggered by recent tensions in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The pleasant weather, lush green surroundings, and absence of restrictions have contributed to a vibrant and festive atmosphere across key tourist spots like the historic Ridge.

Among the tourists was Neeta, a visitor from Surat, Gujarat, who expressed her delight at experiencing Shimla for the first time.

"We came to Himachal Pradesh to explore, and before this we visited Kinnaur and Kalpa. Now we're in Shimla, it's absolutely beautiful. We had only seen pictures till now, but today we're seeing it live and it's wonderful. We're here with our family, and the weather is so much better than in Gujarat. It's cool and refreshing. People here are very warm and welcoming. We're enjoying every bit and taking back a message that the weather in the hills is blissful. We'll keep coming back. The crowds are less than expected, and nights are even more pleasant to roam around comfortably," said Neeta, a tourist from Gujarat, while speaking with ANI.

Families from neighbouring states, especially school children on summer vacation, were also spotted enjoying the outdoors. Anirudh, a young visitor from Delhi, said the break from academic stress and hot weather had made the trip to Shimla a much-needed escape.

"Our school holidays just started, and I came here with my family. Earlier, we were so busy with schoolwork and exams that there was a lot of pressure. But now that summer break is finally here, we're enjoying Shimla. The weather is amazing, not too hot like Delhi. After seeing the weather here, I feel like people are going to take a message from this: the greener the place, the better the climate. That's what brings people here," said Anirudh, a young tourist from Delhi.

Local service providers, including those offering joy rides and transport, are optimistic as footfall improves. Ghulam Deen, who organises horse rides on the Ridge and works as a travel agent, said that tourist arrivals had significantly dropped earlier due to fear and uncertainty linked to recent incidents. Still, business has picked up over the past week.

"Our work had come to a standstill earlier due to the tense situation. People were scared to travel. But over the past five to seven days, things have picked up again. The weather is great, greenery all around, and it's a pleasant time to visit. Although numbers are still a bit less than last year, the season has only just begun. We're hopeful June will bring more business. We, the horse ride operators, photographers, hoteliers, and taxi drivers, all depend on tourists. More tourists mean more income and better business for everyone. The environment is beautiful, and there are no restrictions. Visitors just need to carry their Aadhaar or ID card. We're hopeful this season, especially by July-August, will be a successful one," said Gulam Deen.

Tourism stakeholders in Shimla are now looking forward to the peak season ahead with renewed optimism, banking on steady tourist inflow and continued good weather to revive the hill economy after past disruptions. (ANI)

