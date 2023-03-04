Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 4 (ANI): Himanshu Kaflatiya replaces Shalini Negi as the new Controller of Examinations of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Uttarakhand faced a major paper leak case in December last year.

Uttarakhand recently faced a major paper leak case in December last year. The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment examination in December 2021.

Earlier this month, on February 10 students gathered at the martyrs' memorial site at Kachari in Dehradun agitating over the paper leak and unemployment in the state.

The Uttarakhand police had resorted to a baton charge on the protestors who were demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the recruitment scams in the state after stones were allegedly pelted at them during a massive protest in Dehradun, police said.

The government is facing sharp criticism after several exams were cancelled due to the leakage of the examination papers.

It was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government wants students' welfare at all costs. That is why exams were cancelled.

"We want students' welfare at all costs. That is why we cancelled exams and issued new dates after taking cognisance of the complaints that had come in. With the issuing of new dates, free rides were made available for candidates in state transport buses," said Dhami.

He said that it is decided that all exams conducted will be done in accordance with this anti-cheating ordinance.

Earlier on February 10, Chief Minister Dhami ordered for detailed magisterial inquiry into the alleged lathi charge incident by the police. "The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary for a detailed magisterial inquiry into the law and order situation and the entire sequence of lathi charge," a statement from the CM office said.

"After checking all the facts and circumstances, the inquiry officer will make the detailed inquiry report available to the government," it added.

After the UKSSSC was caught up in a paper leak case, the government asked the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) to conduct recruitment exams.

However, UKPSC officials were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the UKPSC Paper leak for the Patwari Lekhpal exam conducted on January 8, 2023. As of now, a total of four people have been arrested in the case.

A case was registered against nine people at Haridwar's Kankhal police station on Friday after an investigation by Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) for the irregularities in AE/JE exam under Uttarakhand Public Services Examination (UKPSE), as informed by Uttarakhand CMO. (ANI)

