Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and thanked the Centre for approval of a urea plant in Namrup, as announced in the Union Budget.

He sought suggestions from Modi regarding the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit', a two-day event which the PM will inaugurate later this month.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan in Trouble: VHP Demands Samajwadi Party Leader Arrest Over 'Dead Bodies of Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims Thrown Into River' Claim.

Sarma also met several other Union ministers during the day and discussed issues relating to their respective ministries concerning the state, while also extending the invitation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to attend the valedictory function of the Summit.

“It was an absolute privilege to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. On behalf of the people of Assam, I expressed our gratitude for the Govt's decision to approve the Urea Plant in Namrup, which will be a game-changer in the State's developmental journey,” Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Pharmacist Sexually Assaults Multiple Women, Records Videos of Sex Acts in Davangere; Arrested.

A 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Namrup was announced in the Union Budget on Saturday.

Soon after the announcement, the CM had said that the proposed urea plant is likely to entail an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, allowing Assam to channelise its natural gas resources into fertiliser manufacturing and help reduce India's dependency on import of this key agricultural input.

During his meeting with the PM, Sarma also discussed the upcoming investment summit.

“I received valuable guidance from Hon'ble Prime Minister on the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and the Mega Jhumoir performance and shared our joy in welcoming him to Assam in a few days from now,” he added on the micro-blogging site.

The CM called upon Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discuss ongoing highway projects in the state.

“We are investing Rs 1 lakh cr to build a world class road network in Assam. Hon'ble Minister will further expand this vision during #AdvantageAssam2 where he will do a deep dive on Assam's role as a bridge connecting ASEAN with the rest of Bharat,” Sarma said on X.

After his meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Sarma said the Union minister will deliberate on increasing exports from the state during his visit to the Summit.

“Pleased to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji at his office this afternoon. The Hon'ble Minister will lead discussions on leveraging exports as a growth engine for Assam, further advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat at the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 Summit,” he said.

Sarma, who also called on Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said the Union minister has consented to chair the discussion on Hydrocarbons and Energy sector during the investment meet.

“Had an excellent conversation with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji. We are grateful for his consent to drive forward the session on Hyrdocarbons and Energy at #AdvantageAssam2,” Sarma said on X.

The CM said they discussed ‘at length how Assam had an early mover advantage in the Oil industry but the full potential remains untapped'.

“Our joint effort is to ensure #AdvantageAssam2 serves as the enabling platform to harness Assam's energy potential in a sustainable manner through cross collaboration between key stakeholders,” he added.

During his meeting with Nirmal Sitharaman, Sarma congratulated her for ‘presenting one of the finest budgets in India's history - a budget which has kept the middle class and small businesses at the heart of the government's agenda'.

He thanked her for announcing the new urea facility in Assam, terming it a ‘big step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

“We also spoke about the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 summit in which the Hon'ble Minister has kindly consented to Chair the valedictory session,” he added.

DoNER and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be chairing a session on the role of 'I-Ways in Viksit Assam' during the Summit, Sarma said on X after a meeting with the Union minister.

“This session will bring together key stakeholders and the best minds in the communication and tech industry to help us formulate an Assam specific strategy on building Information Highways in the State,” Sarma said.

The CM also held discussions with Electronics and Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and thanked him for his support in building a semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

“His clarity and passion on this subject will help arouse confidence among prospective investors to explore opportunities in Assam's upcoming Electronic City,” Sarma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)