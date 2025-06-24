Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the proposed site for the 3,400 MW thermal power plant at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra in Dhubri district.

Sarma inspected the site — spread across 3,300 bighas under Bilasipara co-district — and assessed its viability for the state's upcoming power generation project, which is necessary for meeting its power demand and achieving self-reliance in power generation, an official release said.

During the visit, he reviewed various aspects of the site and interacted with some residents settled in the area.

He assured them of giving rehabilitation grants in accordance with the provisions of the government.

Assam's energy demand is projected to rise significantly, reaching an estimated 5,000 MW by 2030 and 7,000 MW by 2035.

He said the state government is actively working to transform Assam into a regional hub for thermal power generation.

The state Cabinet had approved the Assam Thermal Power Generation Project Promotion Policy 2025 in May, which aims at attracting large-scale investments in the sector, he said.

A 3,400 MW thermal power plant will be established at the proposed site and a tender for the project will be floated shortly, the CM said.

Sarma said once the plant becomes operational, it is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth.

He assured that those legally residing on the proposed site will be adequately compensated and rehabilitated.

He also sought cooperation from people to ensure successful implementation of the project.

The project was earlier planned to be set up in Kokrajhar district, but following allegations by a section of people that the government was trying to take away tribal land, the plan was scrapped.

Sarma had said on Sunday that the government was considering setting up the project in Kokrajhar district to ensure greater benefits for the people and the area, "but we don't want to go ahead with it by taking the blame that we are after tribal land'.

Since people of Kokrajhar don't want the project, the foundation will be laid in another place in November, he had said.

