Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting, Raj Bhavan officials said, describing it as a routine visit.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Plea Against 'Illegal Arrest' in Canara Bank Loan Fraud Case.

"Called on Hon'ble Governor Shri@Gulab_Kataria ji at Raj Bhawan today. Grateful to him for his good wishes and guidance, which are always a source of strength for us," Sarma posted on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)