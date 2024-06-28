Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday pulled up Nalbari district commissioner for serving lunch with "too many items" during the state Cabinet meeting there the previous day.

Sarma said instructions were issued for arranging simple vegetarian meal, which was allegedly not followed by DC Varnali Deka.

"In spite of repeated instructions from this office to arrange simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet meeting held on 27/06/24 at Nalbari, you have not followed the instructions accordingly," Sarma wrote to Deka.

"Rather, elaborate arrangements were made with too many items," he added.

Expressing 'extreme displeasure', the CM added that such instructions should be carried out scrupulously in future.

According to local media reports, the menu included several vegetarian dishes and different varieties of fish and meat cooked with local ingredients.

Elaborate arrangements during Cabinet meetings held outside Dispur had drawn the attention of the public previously, leading the CM to instruct for basic food and other provisions.

Sarma-led Cabinet has been holding meetings outside the capital on different occasions in a bid to take the government closer to people.

