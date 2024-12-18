New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Hindi poet Gagan Gill and English writer Easterine Kire are among the 21 recipients of the annual Sahitya Akademi Awards, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

Recommended by jury members in 21 languages, the awards recognise works in different categories including novels, short stories, poetry, essays and plays.

Gill was selected for her book on poetry "Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar", Kire made it to the coveted list for her novel "Spirit Nights".

The winning list includes eight poetry books, three novels, two short stories, three essays, three works of literary criticism, one play and one research.

Sohan Kaul will receive the award for her Kashmiri novel "Psychiatric Ward", while Paul Kaur has been selected for her Punjabi book on poetry "Sun Gunvanta Sun Budhivanta: Itihaasnama Punjab".

Other recipients of award in poetry include K Jayakumar (Malayalam), Haobam Satyabati Devi (Manipuri), Dileep Jhaveri (Gujarati), Sameer Tanti (Assamese), Mukut Maniraj (Rajasthani) and Dipak Kumar Sharma (Sanskrit).

Apart from Kire and Kaul, Aron Raja also made it to the winning list in the novels genre for his fiction book "Swrni Thakhai" in Bodo.

Yuva Baral's "Chhichimira" (Nepali) and Hundraj Balwani's "Purzo" (Sindhi) were the picks in the short stories section.

Mukesh Thali (Konkani), Mahendra Malangia (Maithili) and Baishnab Charan Samai (Odia) will receive the award for their essays, while AR Venkatachalapathy (Tamil), recognised for his research and Maheshwar Sorn for his play "Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi" (Santali).

KV Narayana, Sudhir Rasal and Penugonda Lakshminarayana will be awarded for their literary criticism in Kannada, Marathi and Telugu, respectively.

The awards were approved by the executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of its president Madhav Kaushik, the academy of letters said in a statement.

The awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of the award, i.e. between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2022.

The authors and poets will receive a plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1 lakh in an award ceremony on March 8, 2025

Bengali, Dogri and Urdu language awards will be declared later.

