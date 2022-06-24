Mathura, Jun 24 (PTI) The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Friday demanded demolition of all roadside 'mazars' in Mathura, a senior office-bearer of the organisation said.

"A memorandum in this regard addressed to the district magistrate has been submitted to the district administration," said Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Mahasabha.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

He said the mazars have become a source of accidents as most of these are on the roadside, adding that it is virtually an encroachment.

As per orders of the UP chief minister, every illegal construction deserves demolition, the national office-bearer leading a delegation said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,447 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

It was alleged in the memorandum that innocent Hindus are cheated at these mazars through occult practices.

The administration has been requested to take speedy action in this regard, the officials of the organisation said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)