Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] October 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, addressing the Vijayadashami Utsav at Reshimbagh Grounds in Nagpur, emphasised that the organised, strong, and virtuous form of the Hindu society is the ultimate guarantee of India's unity, integrity, development, and security.

He underlined that Hindu society is inclusive, free from separatist tendencies, and the custodian of the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family. "An organised society fulfils its duties on its own strength. Hence, the Sangh is working to organise the entire Hindu community," Dr. Bhagwat said.

Also Read | Koppal Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After He Shows Her Porn, Forces to Perform Sex Acts From Video in Karnataka.

The event marked a historic milestone, the centenary year of the RSS. On the dais with Dr. Bhagwat were former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Vidarbha Prant Sanghchalak Deepak Tamashettiwar, Vidarbha Prant Sah-Sanghchalak Shridhar Gadge, and Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya.

Dr. Bhagwat stressed that there is no alternative to Swadeshi and self-reliance. He pointed out that while global interdependence is a reality, India must ensure it does not become a weakness. Referring to recent U.S. trade policies, he said India must rethink its approach and strengthen its self-sufficiency.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversaries: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Former PM.

He also warned about the ecological imbalance caused by materialistic policies worldwide, noting irregular rainfall, floods, and landslides in India in recent years. The Himalayas, he said, are the water source for all of South Asia, and the increasing natural disasters there are an alarm bell for the entire region.

Dr. Bhagwat expressed concern about turmoil in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, warning that disruptive forces within India and abroad seek similar unrest here. He urged governance rooted in strong administration and democratic processes, not violence, to ensure stability. "Neighbouring countries are like our family. Their peace, stability, and progress are essential for India as well."

The RSS chief reflected on both achievements and challenges. He cited the Prayagraj Kumbh's global record in management and unity, but also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, where 26 innocent civilians were killed. India's strong military and societal response, he said, reflected the nation's resilience.

He stressed the need for vigilance in national security, even while maintaining friendship with other nations. He praised firm action against Naxal insurgencies but reminded that their roots lie in exploitation and lack of development, calling for holistic governance to restore justice and harmony in affected regions.

Highlighting India's diversity of languages, faiths, and traditions, Dr. Bhagwat said: "Our differences are our strengths, not causes of division. Despite our distinct identities, we are one society, one nation, one culture." He urged citizens to uphold harmony and mutual respect in thought, word, and deed, ensuring no community's faith or practices are disrespected.

He warned against the "grammar of anarchy," where people resort to violence over minor disputes or suspicions. He called for lawful behavior, discipline, and societal vigilance to prevent disruptive forces from exploiting divisions.

Marking the RSS centenary, Dr. Bhagwat outlined the Sangh's mission of Panch-Parivartan (Five Transformations): Social Harmony, Family Enlightenment, Environmental Protection, Self-Awareness and Swadeshi and Civic Discipline and Constitutional Commitment.

He said these values, embodied through the conduct of RSS volunteers, should inspire wider societal transformation.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, presiding over the ceremony, described the day as historic: "This Vijayadashami is the centenary of the RSS, the world's largest volunteer organisation rooted in India's ancient cultural heritage."

Paying tribute to Dr. K.B. Hedgewar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Kovind credited Ambedkar's vision of social justice for enabling individuals like him to rise to the nation's highest constitutional post, while Hedgewar's ideas deepened his understanding of society and nation. He said the Sangh's ideals of nation-building, discipline, and service were exemplary for all.

A message from the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was read during the program. He praised the RSS's century-long journey of service, sacrifice, and nation-building, highlighting its role in uniting people, strengthening India spiritually and materially, and aiding communities even in remote and disaster-hit areas.

The centenary celebrations saw the participation of eminent dignitaries from India and abroad, including Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.), K.V. Karthik, Managing Director of Coimbatore's Deccan Industries, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD of Bajaj Finserv, as well as guests from Ghana, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the UK, and the USA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)