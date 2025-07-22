Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a four-day tour to Upper Assam, on Tuesday visited Sadiya, a town in Tinsukia, and performed Bhumi Pujan for the development works of the historic Burha Burhi Than at Chapakhowa.

The project, with an estimated financial outlay of Rs. 8,72,87,502, aims to create comprehensive infrastructure within the temple complex, preserving the existing structures while developing new facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of religious rituals and activities for devotees.

Also Read | India Reported 37 Lakh Dog Bite Cases in 2024, Says MoS SP Singh Baghel in Lok Sabha, Steps Up Stray Dog Control Measures.

The proposed works include the development of the main temple building with an RCC-framed structure, construction of the main gate, waiting hall, and guest house, as well as earthwork, landscaping, and retaining walls. Additionally, a welcome gate at the Mandir Chariali and accommodation for the temple priest are included.

It is also worth noting that the Burha Burhi Than is an important temple built by the Chutia Kings. It was dedicated to the primordial deities Burha Burhi. Although the ancient structures were damaged by natural calamities, the original octagonal stone foundation remains intact, upon which a new temple has been built.

Also Read | Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via 'eSanjeevani OPD' Teleconsultation System.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma paid his obeisance before the Manikut of the Than and sought blessings for the well-being of all sections of society.

He later stated that since 2001, he has been visiting Burha Burhi Than, and the place holds a special place in his heart. He further noted that once completed, this development project would transform the site into a significant sociospiritual and tourist destination.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also dedicated to the devotees the Treated Running Water Project of Burha Burhi Than.

The project constructed under SOPD 2023-24, with an estimated cost of Rs 80.92 lakh, would supply clean, treated, and sustainable running water to Burha Burhi Than and its visiting pilgrims.

The project includes a deep tube well, an RCC overhead tank with 12000 litre capacity, underground reservoirs of 10000 litre capacity, a rapid sand filtration unit, an electrified pump house, a visitor waiting shed, etc., with an aim to empower the rural heritage site by ensuring access to clean and pure drinking water.

Cabinet Ministers Bimal Bora and Rupesh Gowla, MLAs Sanjay Kishan, Bolin Chetia, Suren Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)