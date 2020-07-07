Noida (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A history-sheeter was held after he got injured in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, allegedly involved in at least half a dozen criminal cases, was on his motorcycle when he was intercepted around midnight in the Rabupura area, police said.

"Praveen got injured in a retaliatory firing by police and held. Some of his gang members were with him but they managed to flee. Search is on for them," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said.

The DCP said action will be taken against him and his associates under the Gangsters Act.

The accused, around 30, is a native of Aligarh district but was currently residing in Khoda Colony in adjoining Ghaziabad, police said.

An illegal firearm was seized from his possession while his motorcycle, which has a forged registration number, has been impounded, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Rabupura police station and further proceedings were underway, they added.

