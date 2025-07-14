Meerut (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Three kanwariyas were injured when a school bus hit them in Meerut on Monday as their fellow pilgrims angry by the incident vandalised the vehicle, broke its window panes and beat up the driver, police said.

The area witnessed tension when the incident happened around 11 am on Delhi Road near Begumpul police outpost but police personnel present at the spot managed to calm tempers.

No student was present in the bus when the kanwariyas vandalised it.

According to police, Ghaziabad residents Sandeep, Bobby and Abhishek were returning with water from Haridwar when a school bus passed them near Cantt Hospital, with the side of the bus making contact with them.

Enraged, the kanwariyas surrounded the private school bus broke glass panes and beat up the driver who the fled from the spot, police said.

Cantt Circle Officer (CO) Santosh Kumar reached the spot with police force and took the injured to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the three kanwariyas received minor injuries in the incident but resumed their journey after being administered first-aid.

Several scuffles involving kanwariyas have been reported in the state.

A drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday night in Modinagar town, leaving three injured, following which the enraged pilgrims damaged his vehicle and assaulted him.

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a dhaba here on Sunday night, alleging that the owners who were Muslims had not displayed their identities at their establishment.

A similar incident happened earlier in Muzaffarnagar when a group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after they were allegedly served onion in their food.

