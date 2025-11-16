New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The 4th edition of the National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 held the Hockey finals at the International Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, in Odisha's Rourkela, showcasing emerging talent from the tribal community, read an official statement from the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Ajeet Kumar Shrivastava, Commissioner, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), attended the Boys' Hockey Final of the 4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 at the International Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Vipin Kumar, Joint Commissioner, and Rashmi Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner, NESTS, were also present during the final match.

The hockey final, held on 14th November at one of the world's most iconic hockey venues, which hosted the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, was among the most spirited and high-energy contests of the event. For tribal students, playing on such a prestigious ground offered an inspiring and aspirational experience, allowing them to compete alongside international sporting legends, according to the statement.

The match witnessed high intensity and exceptional skill, reflecting the growing strength, discipline, and promise of young hockey players from EMRS schools across the country.

Addressing the occasion, NESTS Commissioner expressed pride in all the student athletes, stating that the National EMRS Sports Meet is an important platform that continues to build confidence, exposure, and opportunity for tribal youth.

He emphasised that such initiatives align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Khelo India movement, which aims to nurture grassroots sports talent, promote a culture of fitness and participation, and transform India into a multi-sporting nation.

The statement added, "The Sports Meet stands as a testament to the commitment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and NESTS toward fostering sports excellence among tribal students, enabling them to aspire for national and international success."

Meanwhile, in Haryana's Karnala, the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B began on Saturday at the Kailash Hockey Stadium.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat), HAR Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, RK Roy Hockey Academy and Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) won their respective matches. (ANI)

