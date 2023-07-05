Mangaluru (K'taka), Jul 5 (PTI) The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district authorities in Karnataka announced holiday for schools and college on Thursday in view of the orange alert issued by the Meteorology Department forecasting heavy downpour and gusty winds.

In their order, the district authorities said all the anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges, government-aided and private schools in the district will remain closed on Thursday.

Also Read | Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Tamil Nadu-Based Auto Mechanic of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Tripling His Money, Victim Left Homeless After Being Scammed.

Parents have been asked to be careful with their children and that they should not allow them to go to the low-lying areas, lake, river, seashore or any place where there is water.

Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea.

Also Read | West Bengal: I Was Offered Deputy CM’s Post by Trinamool Congress Before Joining BJP, Claims Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The district-level and taluk-level officials have been directed to remain alert for the rescue and relief operations if the situation so warrants.

The officials should quickly respond to the public complaints and remain in touch with the control room at the respective deputy commissioners' offices.

Tourists and public have been advised not to go to river and seashores.

Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. It is one step below a red alert, which is the most severe in terms of rainfall intensity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)