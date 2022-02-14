New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Several members of parliament have expressed concern at the condition of women prisoners lodged in different jails across the country.

Sources present at a meeting told ANI on the condition of anonymity that a Bharatiya Janata Party MP brought to the notice of the Home Committee that out of 1,500 odd jails in the country, only 31 jails are for women alone. These women-only jails are spread across 15 states and union territories.

"It was further brought to the notice of the committee that 58 per cent capacity was already full with close to 3,600+ women being lodged in these women jails... Out of a total of 19,000-odd women prisoners, about 16,000+ women were imprisoned in jails that also had male inmates...," sources said.

Sources said officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs were present before the committee along with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Members are concerned about safety and hygiene of female prisoners especially menstrual hygiene in such overcrowded jails, sources said.

Congress Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Anand Sharma chairs the Home Committee.

It is being said that the home ministry officials acknowledged the concern of the committee and also added that the central government has constantly encouraged states to set up jails exclusively for women and the Centre assured the states of support regarding the same.

In the male-dominated jails, there is no separate section for women, sources said.

In some jails where there are male inmates, only a small enclosure is available for women prisoners making it even more overcrowded--literally like a jail within a jail, sources said. (ANI)

