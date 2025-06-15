Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that today more than 60,000 youth are going to become an integral part of the largest police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating.

He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights.

"Among those selected youth, over 12,000 are young women, and seeing their confidence, enthusiasm, and joy on their faces brings great satisfaction. Reservation provisions made by the Modi government for women are being implemented in Uttar Pradesh with 100 per cent adherence," he said.

He said that these youths are becoming a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a time when the state is moving towards reformation. Shah said that the journey of Yogi Ji from 2017 to 2025 and that of Prime Minister Modi Ji from 2014 to 2025 is a period of transformation for India.

He said that these youths are joining the UP Police during the Amrit Kaal. He said that by 2047, our country will be number one in every field in the world, and Uttar Pradesh will have the biggest contribution in that.

He said that whether it is the industrial sector, education, law and order, infrastructure development, electricity and piped water supply to every village and household -- in every field, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Ji has successfully implemented schemes at the grassroots level to bring about the change. He said that now it is the responsibility of these youths to make Uttar Pradesh not only developed but also secure. (ANI)

