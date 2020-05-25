India News | Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Eid Greetings

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival will bring peace and happiness to all.

"Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace and happiness in everyone's life," Shah tweeted.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Monday.

