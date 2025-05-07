Srinagar, May 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, given during a high level meeting in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, will be implemented in letter and spirit

Sinha was part of a virtual meeting chaired by Shah.

"The Lieutenant Governor affirmed that the instructions of the Union Home Minister will be implemented in letter and spirit. After the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor gave instructions to the officials to take necessary steps as per guidelines of the Union Home Minister and to neutralise any potential threat in time," an official spokesperson said.

He said Sinha also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and vowed zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The meeting was held hours after Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from where terrorist attacks were planned and directed against India.

The spokesperson said the LG is closely monitoring the situation in the Union Territory and leading teams for actions in border villages and other areas.

Sinha also lauded India's tri-services precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Operation Sindoor is an incredible example of the resolve of our brave armed forces and they have avenged the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were brutally massacred by Pakistani terrorists.

"Through Operation Sindoor, India has also given the message that no matter where terrorists are hiding, our brave armed forces will find them and they will be punished for their heinous crimes," he said.

"The training camps of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, which were shedding the blood of innocent people in India for decades, have been completely destroyed by focused and measured action by our armed forces," Sinha said.

The LG also took stock of the situation in border districts with members of the administration, police, and district officials, earlier this morning.

Sinha has also directed all deputy commissioners to shift villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations, and ensure their boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation.

"The entire administration, Police, CAPFs and Armed Forces are working together. We are alert, equipped and fully prepared to respond to any situation," he said.

