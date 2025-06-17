Shillong, Jun 17 (PTI) The Meghalaya Police will on Tuesday take all the accused in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, including his wife Sonam, to Sohra to recreate the crime scene, officials said.

Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

"We are taking all the accused to Sohra to recreate the crime scene," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

They will be taken to an isolated parking lot and on top of a gorge in Sohra around 12 pm as part of the activity, he said.

Raja's decomposed body was found in the gorge near the Weisawdong Falls on June 2. The search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered, as police arrested her alleged boyfriend and the three hitmen.

The accused are in Meghalaya Police's custody, and an SIT is probing the case.

DGP I Nongrang had said on Monday that the SIT was looking into the case from various angles.

"We are investigating whether there is anything more to this case. It is unusual that within a few days of marriage, she (Sonam) would develop so much animosity for her husband," Nongrang told PTI.

"We are exploring all possible angles. There is enough evidence, and the loose ends are being tied up," she added.

The SIT has also sought assistance from Assam Police and some other states, where the accused persons have been before and after the crime, an official said.

