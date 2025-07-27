Chandigarh [India] July 27 (ANI): As Lok Sabha on Monday is set to hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed hope that the Opposition would cooperate in acknowledging the Operation's national significance.

Speaking to the media, Trivedi said, "We will begin discussions on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament tomorrow, and we hope that the Opposition will cooperate. Operation Sindoor has been a historic strategic operation carried out by India and any other country in the world."

Further, launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of undermining democratic processes and Constitutional institutions after repeated electoral defeats, Trivedi said, "After continuously losing elections, Congress has not changed its generational habit of belittling the dignity of Constitutional institutions. Even 50 years ago, displaying the same mentality, Indira Gandhi said that the validity of elections would be decided on whether she had won the election or not. Today, Rahul Gandhi is also showing the same mentality and considers only those elections valid when his party wins."

The BJP MP also defended the ongoing electoral roll revision in Bihar, asserting that it is being conducted with "utmost transparency."

"The electoral roll is being modified with utmost transparency in Bihar. Congress and INDI Alliance parties are using illegal foreign immigrants to influence Indian democracy. INDI Alliance parties have been constantly winning the seats that have seen the maximum illegal immigration," he said.

Lok Sabha on Monday is set to discuss key legislations, including a high-stakes special discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgham terror attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha. He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Sources said discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, sources said. (ANI)

