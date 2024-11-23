Saifai (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): While counting for Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls is underway, Samajwadi candidate from Karhal constituency Tej Pratap Singh expressed confidence in winning the seat on Saturday and retaining it for his party, saying that there were a lot of difficulties faced by activists and party workers.

"The way the administration abused power and constantly harassed our people, our activists and the people here contested the elections very strongly and we hope that we will win the elections with a good margin," he said on Saturday.

He further mentioned videos shared online which he claims to show "voter manipulation," by police officials.

"The whole country knows that all the videos of the election day went viral on social media and the way the police contested the elections in Mirapur in Kundarki on behalf of the BJP, everyone has seen that and everyone knows it. I hope that we will win with a good number of votes," he added.

Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav thanked the electorate for voting despite the 'tough situation' and expressed confidence in the party atleast securing 4 seats.

"I would like to thank everyone who voted despite the tough situation in which the by-elections were held...I think we can still win 4 seats," she told ANI.

Among the nine assembly constituencies which went to polls, SP has won one seat of Sishamau constituency, won by Nassem Solanki. The party is only leading in Karhal assembly constituency, which was earlier vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. BJP has won 2 seats as per the election commission, and leading in 4 others.

Earlier, during voting for the assembly bypolls in Meerapur in Uttar Pradesh, The District Magistrate Muzaffarnagar in a post on X stated that a clash broke out during the Meerapur Assembly by-election when a mob pelted stones at the police in the Kakarouli area. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also demanded the suspension of police officers following the violence, alleging voter manipulation.

Dimple Yadav also said that the results in Maharashtra are "opposite of what we expected", which is set to see the mahayuti alliance retain power in the state.

"Results in Maharashtra are opposite to what we expected. It should be introspected that why such results have come. Parties in Maharashtra will think about it," she told ANI.

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also admitted, "Maharashtra election results are opposite to our (Congress') expectations. There is no doubt we could have done better."

With the Mahayuti victory in sight, the alliance is set to choose their next Chief Minister. (ANI)

