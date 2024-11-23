Ajaz Khan, who gained widespread recognition through his stint on Bigg Boss, contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from the Versova constituency. However, his political attempt, much like his previous one in the Lok Sabha elections, ended in disappointment. Despite boasting a substantial Instagram following of 5.6 million, Khan's social media influence failed to translate into electoral success. Fielded by Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Khan's campaign was unable to garner the requisite support. ‘EVMs With 99% Battery’: Swara Bhasker Cries Foul As Husband Fahad Ahmad Loses Anushakti Nagar After Steady Lead in Several Rounds.

Ajaz Khan Gets Trolled by Netizens

After 18 rounds of vote counting, Ajaz Khan secured a mere 131 votes, trailing significantly behind the NOTA (None of the Above) option, which garnered 1,022 votes in the Versova constituency. As per the latest update from the Election Commission, with 18 of 22 rounds completed, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Haroon Khan leads the race with 58,047 votes. Amid this, social media users quickly seized the opportunity to troll Ajaz Khan over his dismal performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP and Other Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

'Meet Ajaz Khan'

Meet Ajaz Khan Instagram followers - 56 Lakhs Family Members - 85 Total Votes - 118 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fJENkB9sGv — CA Mayank Jhawar (@mayankjhawar1) November 23, 2024

'His Family Has 85 Members'

Ajaz Khan got only 43 votes, funny part? His family has 85 members 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y1ES8F7p5G — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 23, 2024

'Pele Gye Bhai'

43 votes.. Abbu,3 ammi , 7 bhai , 17 khala , 4 bhai ki 2,2 biwi , uske 4,4 bache ak vote iske ammi ke love ka / 43 vote complete ✅ hahah pele gye Bhai Sabah to #ElectionResults2024 #aazadsamajparty #ajazkhan pic.twitter.com/piieJPQGUF — मारवाड़ी बालक 🎯 5k (@marwadi__8849) November 23, 2024

For the unversed, Ajaz Khan, hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, represented the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in this election. Known for his acting career, Khan gained fame through roles in popular TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and has also starred in movies, namely Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday.

The BJP-led NDA (Mahayuti), including the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is set to retain power in Maharashtra, having secured 16 seats and leading in 209. Meanwhile, the opposition MVA coalition (Congress, Shiv Sena Uddhav faction and NCP Sharad Pawar) has won just one seat and leads in 49. The NDA's dominance is clear in the ongoing results.

