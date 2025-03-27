Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat said that if the Leader of Opposition is not given a chance to speak, it raises concerns about how democracy and public interest can be protected.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "The Lok Sabha is either adjourned or he is not given the opportunity to speak and after that, things are complicated by making some unnecessary comments. If you do not let the Leader of the Opposition speak, then how will democracy be protected? If the Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak, then how will the interests of the public be protected? This is a big question."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino, Imran Tahir and Ram Charan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 27.

Rawat's remarks follow Rahul Gandhi's allegation that he was denied a chance to address the House.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has slammed Rahul Gandhi's claim of being denied a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress leader is misleading the nation and has no interest in the parliamentary system.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cylinder Blast: 45-Year-Old Man and Wife Sustain Severe Burn Injuries After LPG Cylinder Explodes Inside House.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "Rahul Gandhi is misleading the country. No one can stop anyone from speaking in this House. He himself does not sit in the House. He does not speak on any bill and proposal. He has no interest in the parliamentary system. If Congress members can speak here, then why can't he (Rahul Gandhi) speak?"

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House.

"I don't know what is going on. I requested him to let me speak. This is no way to run the House. Speaker just left and he did not let me speak. He said something unsubstantiated about me. He adjourned the House, there was no need. It is a convention, LoP is given time to speak. Whenever I stand up, I am stopped from speaking," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He said that in a democracy, there is a place for government and opposition, but here, "there is no place for opposition".

Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to speak on the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment, but he was not allowed to speak.

"Prime Minister ji spoke on Maha Kumbh and I also wanted to speak on (Maha) Kumbh Mela. I wanted to say that Kumbh Mela was very good. I also wanted to speak on unemployment but I wasn't allowed. I don't know what the approach and thinking of the Speaker are, but the truth is we were not allowed," he added.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)