Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was among 11 people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, pushing the death toll to 3,927, while 1,766 fresh cases raised the tally to 2,62,087 in the state, a health official said.

The eleven deaths are the highest for the hill state in a single day during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

The girl was among the five deaths reported in Shimla. Besides, two deaths each were reported in Mandi and Solan and one death each in Hamirpur and Kangra, he added.

A maximum of 269 fresh cases were detected in Solan, followed by 255 in Shimla, 252 in Kangra, 251 in Mandi, 183 in Una, 139 in Bilaspur, 105 in Hamirpur, 102 in Sirmaur, 92 in Kullu, 72 in Kinnaur, 29 in Chamba and 17 in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 15,541 from 16,821 on Sunday, the official said.

Besides, 3,035 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,42,589, he said.

